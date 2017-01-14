Bullet train lines may be extended down to Pingtung
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications said Friday it will conduct a feasibility study this year on a proposal to extend the high-speed rail line to Taiwan's southernmost county of Pingtung. The study will cover technical and legal issues, market, land acquisition, economy, cost and environmental impact, among others areas, the Railway Reconstruction Bureau said.
