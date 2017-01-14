Bullet train lines may be extended do...

Bullet train lines may be extended down to Pingtung

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications said Friday it will conduct a feasibility study this year on a proposal to extend the high-speed rail line to Taiwan's southernmost county of Pingtung. The study will cover technical and legal issues, market, land acquisition, economy, cost and environmental impact, among others areas, the Railway Reconstruction Bureau said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Thu TW_sugar_daddio 18
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,788 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC