BRIEF-Russia's Sistema agrees with VTB on financing of RTI unit
* VTB will provide up to 28.5 billion roubles to refinance RTI's debt, except for liabilities pertaining to state defence orders. * The loan agreements provide for the deferment of about 60 percent of RTI's debt until 2021, to be followed by annual settlement payments through the end of 2026, as well as a grace period for interest payments.
