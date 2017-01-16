Beijing will 'take off the gloves' if Trump continues on Taiwan - " China Daily

China has shown restraint in the face of provocations by US President-elect Donald Trump over Taiwan, but if he continues after assuming office Beijing will "take off the gloves," an official Chinese state-run newspaper said on Monday. Trump broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and has since cast doubt on America's commitment to a "One China" policy that recognizes the island as a part of China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.