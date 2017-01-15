Beijing says 'one-China' policy can't be bargaining chip after Trump calls principle negotiable
China has pushed back against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's suggestions that the "one-China" policy on Taiwan is negotiable, with the Foreign Ministry in Beijing urging the incoming administration to "recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question." Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Saturday called the one-China principle "non-negotiable" and "the political foundation" of China-U.S. relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Sat
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC