Beijing says 'one-China' policy can't be bargaining chip after Trump calls principle negotiable

China has pushed back against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's suggestions that the "one-China" policy on Taiwan is negotiable, with the Foreign Ministry in Beijing urging the incoming administration to "recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question." Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Saturday called the one-China principle "non-negotiable" and "the political foundation" of China-U.S. relations.

