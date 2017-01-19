Batavia pianist to help opera stars soar

Batavia pianist to help opera stars soar

Baritone Aaron Wardell will be one of four vocalists in Soiree Lyrique's “Concert for Peace and Redemption” at 2 p.m. Feb. 5, including excerpts from operas and religious works. As the operatic voices of Soiree Lyrique power straight to the heart, fans know to look for accomplished musician Chiayi Lee of Batavia presiding over the piano.

