Australia, India deals boost French arms sales to record 20 billion euros in 2016
French weapons sales hit a record high of more than 20 billion euros in 2016 after submarine contracts in Australia and fighter jet sales to India, France's defense minister said. "In 2015, we hit our historical exports figure of 17 billion euros," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a New Year's speech to defense officials late on Thursday.
