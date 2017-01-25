ATM heist suspects found guilty, given five year sentence

Three men behind the hacking of a string of First Bank ATMs in Taiwan last year have been sentenced to five years in prison and fined a total of NT$600,000 for fraud and offenses against computer security, the Taipei District Court ruled Wednesday. Andrejs Peregudovs, Mihail Colibaba and Niklae Penkov were indicted in September on charges of stealing more than NT$83 million from First Bank ATMs in July 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.