ATM heist suspects found guilty, given five year sentence
Three men behind the hacking of a string of First Bank ATMs in Taiwan last year have been sentenced to five years in prison and fined a total of NT$600,000 for fraud and offenses against computer security, the Taipei District Court ruled Wednesday. Andrejs Peregudovs, Mihail Colibaba and Niklae Penkov were indicted in September on charges of stealing more than NT$83 million from First Bank ATMs in July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC