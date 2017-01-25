ATM heist suspects found guilty, give...

ATM heist suspects found guilty, given five year sentence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Three men behind the hacking of a string of First Bank ATMs in Taiwan last year have been sentenced to five years in prison and fined a total of NT$600,000 for fraud and offenses against computer security, the Taipei District Court ruled Wednesday. Andrejs Peregudovs, Mihail Colibaba and Niklae Penkov were indicted in September on charges of stealing more than NT$83 million from First Bank ATMs in July 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC