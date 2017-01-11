Assault on Nathan Law is an attack on us all
Violence can never be accepted as a way to express opinions. What happened at Hong Kong International Airport on the weekend was as much an assault on our fine tradition of peaceful demonstration and freedom of the press as on lawmaker Nathan Law Kwun-chung and journalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|3 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|18
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC