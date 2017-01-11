Assault on Nathan Law is an attack on...

Assault on Nathan Law is an attack on us all

Violence can never be accepted as a way to express opinions. What happened at Hong Kong International Airport on the weekend was as much an assault on our fine tradition of peaceful demonstration and freedom of the press as on lawmaker Nathan Law Kwun-chung and journalists.

