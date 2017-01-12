American becomes Taiwan's first cheese maker
What do you do when you move to a foreign country and no one makes one of your favorite foods? That's the pickle a Los Angeles foodie found himself in after moving home to Taiwan, where he discovered there was no locally produced cheese. Whichever food lover first cooked up the saying, "There is nothing in this world more motivating than cheese," may have had Henry Gerard in mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|6 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC