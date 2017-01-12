American becomes Taiwan's first chees...

American becomes Taiwan's first cheese maker

What do you do when you move to a foreign country and no one makes one of your favorite foods? That's the pickle a Los Angeles foodie found himself in after moving home to Taiwan, where he discovered there was no locally produced cheese. Whichever food lover first cooked up the saying, "There is nothing in this world more motivating than cheese," may have had Henry Gerard in mind.

