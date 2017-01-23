Alstom Awarded its First Tramway Contract in Taiwan
Alstom has been awarded a contract by China Steel Co. to supply 15 Citadis trams for Kaohsiung tramway project phase 2, which is expected to start revenue service in 2019.
