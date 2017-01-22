AIT official eyes stronger Taiwan-U.S. ties under Trump

The managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan's Washington Office said Saturday that he expects Taiwan-U.S. relations will advance during Donald Trump's tenure as U.S. president since stability across the Taiwan Strait remains a core interest to the U.S. Speaking at an annual meeting with overseas Taiwanese in the U.S. capital, John Norris said the U.S. will continue to commit to the Taiwan Relations Act , the U.S. legislation governing relations with Taiwan.

