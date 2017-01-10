Airport MRT line volunteers to get free tickets
The company that will operate the mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is planning to increase its pool of volunteers and offer them free tickets on the line as a token of appreciation for their efforts. Taoyuan Metro Corp. said it formed a 190-member student volunteer group on Dec. 23, but it has continued to receive calls asking about how to join the ranks of volunteers since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 8
|gwww
|15
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC