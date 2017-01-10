Airport MRT line volunteers to get free tickets

The company that will operate the mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is planning to increase its pool of volunteers and offer them free tickets on the line as a token of appreciation for their efforts. Taoyuan Metro Corp. said it formed a 190-member student volunteer group on Dec. 23, but it has continued to receive calls asking about how to join the ranks of volunteers since then.

