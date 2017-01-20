Airport MRT line expected to get approval to run soon

After a long delay, the mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is expected to get the go-ahead to begin commercial operations soon, Deputy Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said Friday. As long as the required improvements to the new MRT line are completed and the results are forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for approval, Wang said he believed the ministry will quickly issue the operating permit needed to kick off commercial runs.

