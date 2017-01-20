Airport MRT line expected to get appr...

Airport MRT line expected to get approval to run soon

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

After a long delay, the mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is expected to get the go-ahead to begin commercial operations soon, Deputy Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said Friday. As long as the required improvements to the new MRT line are completed and the results are forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for approval, Wang said he believed the ministry will quickly issue the operating permit needed to kick off commercial runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,486 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC