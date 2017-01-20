Airport MRT line expected to get approval to run soon
After a long delay, the mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is expected to get the go-ahead to begin commercial operations soon, Deputy Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said Friday. As long as the required improvements to the new MRT line are completed and the results are forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for approval, Wang said he believed the ministry will quickly issue the operating permit needed to kick off commercial runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC