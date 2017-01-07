Airlines to offer Universiade flight deals
Taiwan's leading carriers China Airlines and EVA Airways have formed official partnership relations with the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee and will offer flight services to International University Sports Federation officials attending the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade. The two airlines will offer a variety of benefits including fare discounts to delegates and FISU officials traveling to Taipei for the event, committee officials said.
