Air strike kills dozens at jihadist camp, Syrian Observatory says

An air strike killed more than 40 members of the jihadist group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Observatory said the air strike had targeted a Fateh al-Sham base in a rebel-held area west of Aleppo, and it was not clear if it had been carried out by Russian or U.S. planes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.