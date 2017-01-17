Air strike kills dozens at jihadist c...

Air strike kills dozens at jihadist camp, Syrian Observatory says

An air strike killed more than 40 members of the jihadist group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Observatory said the air strike had targeted a Fateh al-Sham base in a rebel-held area west of Aleppo, and it was not clear if it had been carried out by Russian or U.S. planes.

Chicago, IL

