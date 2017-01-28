Air quality in Kaohsiung, Pingtung to be poor Sunday: EPA
Air quality in western Taiwan will be below average on Sunday, with the air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung even reaching the level of a red alarm, the Environmental Protection Administration said Saturday. In its air quality forecast for Sunday, the EPA said that except for Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan, where the air will be "good," the air quality in most other parts of Taiwan will be below average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC