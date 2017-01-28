Air quality in Kaohsiung, Pingtung to...

Air quality in Kaohsiung, Pingtung to be poor Sunday: EPA

Air quality in western Taiwan will be below average on Sunday, with the air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung even reaching the level of a red alarm, the Environmental Protection Administration said Saturday. In its air quality forecast for Sunday, the EPA said that except for Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan, where the air will be "good," the air quality in most other parts of Taiwan will be below average.

Chicago, IL

