A Michelin -recommended Hot pot

Taiwan gourmands won't need to travel to Hong Kong to enjoy King's Garden's acclaimed hot pot this month. The popular stew of meat and vegetables - which has been shortlisted by the Michelin guide three years in a row and has also been declared the world's best hot pot by CNN - is available at Regent Taipei's Mihan Honke restaurant from Jan. 11 to 14. The restaurant's executive chef Hsu will whip up King's Garden highly-acclaimed soup broths - featuring flaming shrimp, century egg and coriander, Sichuan spices and Teochew Satay - and signature ingredients, including tri-color seafood balls and tofu skin.
