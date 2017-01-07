'A Light Inside'

Children from the Taiwan Children Choir Taiping Group sing "A Light Inside" and various songs from the Bunun tribe at an event organized by World Vision Taiwan at the Grace Baptist Church located on Taipei's Xinsheng S. RdThursday, Jan. 6. The event marked the appointment of Jonathan Chen as executive director of World Vision Taiwan.

