A cultural journey

A cultural journey

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The China Post

Under the theme "Chiayi, My Sweet Home" , 12 artists, including two from the Netherlands, one from China and one from Japan, will present artworks inspired by local features at the Chiayi Land Art Festival . Those who visit before Jan. 22 will be able to observe seven of the artists working on location nearby Chiayi County Baseball Stadium .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... 18 hr TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Fri TW_sugar_daddio 8
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,711 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC