A cultural journey
Under the theme "Chiayi, My Sweet Home" , 12 artists, including two from the Netherlands, one from China and one from Japan, will present artworks inspired by local features at the Chiayi Land Art Festival . Those who visit before Jan. 22 will be able to observe seven of the artists working on location nearby Chiayi County Baseball Stadium .
