50 Half-Naked Women Pole Dance Atop Cars For Official's Funeral [VIDEO]

The funeral procession for former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang, who died at the age of 76, featured 50 scantily-clad women pole dancing atop 50 jeeps, as well as traditional bands, reports Taiwan News. Strippers are often brought in to increase funeral attendance because large crowds are generally considered to bring honor to the deceased.

