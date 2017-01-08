46 arrested on cramped fishing vessel...

46 arrested on cramped fishing vessel carrying Vietnamese migrants

A Taiwan fishing boat carrying illegal Vietnamese immigrants was intercepted off the coast of Yilan Friday night and 46 people were arrested, the Coast Guard Administration said Saturday. It said 40 of the people arrested were illegal Vietnamese immigrants - 25 men and 15 women - who were packed into a space that was only 1.2 meters high.

