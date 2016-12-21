UPDATE 1-China's Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade over bird flu concerns
Dec 25 A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend the trade of live poultry in the interests of public health after neighbouring provinces reported cases of human bird flu infections. Suzhou, the second-biggest city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, will halt trading of live poultry at midnight , the official People's Daily reported on its website.
