UPDATE 1-Airbus postpones deliveries of 12 A380 planes to Emirates Airline
A visitor looks at Airbus's A380 flight model during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. ) said on Tuesday it was postponing the delivery of 12 A380 planes to Emirates Airline over the next two years, and added it would step up cost cuts to minimize the impact of these delays.
