Trumpian Absurdism and US-China relat...

Trumpian Absurdism and US-China relations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: South China Morning Post

Few intellectual profits to be had from trying to figure out the logic of next US president's China policy Donald Trump's bizarre post-election improvisations continue, having now made a crater of sorts in the field of US-China relations. Analysts and journalists have done their best to find the logic underneath Trump's narcissistic fury, the almost aggressive texture of his ignorance, and the inexplicable pacing of his actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Wed TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si... Dec 6 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Ang Lee believes new film technology is worth t... Nov 29 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Art Taipei to unveil a new visage Nov 25 TW_sugar_daddio 7
News Russia detains former Navy official in Crimea f... Nov 25 RUSSIA DIVIDED 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,586

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC