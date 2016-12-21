The Amorphous Taipei Biennial Tackles...

The Amorphous Taipei Biennial Tackles Nostalgia and Environmental Despair

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Many of the individual pieces have merit, but the works neither shed light on one another nor enable a coherent dialogue. TAIPEI, Republic of China - In her short introduction to the current edition of the Taipei Biennial held on two floors of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, French curator Corinne Discerens describes her intention of "performing the archives, performing the architecture, performing the retrospective," in order to explain the show's theme and title, Gestures and archives of the present, genealogies of the future .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 7 hr TW_sugar_daddio 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Sun Marcavage s Trick 2
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Dec 24 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si... Dec 6 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,765 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,359

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC