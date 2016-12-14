Taiwan's Christmas market offers present the size of a tower block
Good things might come in small packages, but the centre-piece of a Taiwan Christmas market is a present the size of a tower block. Thanks to a high-powered digital projector, 5,239 square meters of the side of a high-rise building gets wrapped in colorful paper and ribbon, and animated characters dressed as Santa wave to shoppers who flock from all over Taiwan to the New Taipei City Christmas market.
