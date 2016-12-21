Taiwanese high school holds Nazi-them...

Taiwanese high school holds Nazi-themed parade

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

High school students in Taiwan dressed as Nazi soldiers during a celebration on December 24, 2016. Pictures from the event were posted online by Facebook user Pixar Lu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 21 min TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 16 hr Marcavage s Trick 2
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Sat TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si... Dec 6 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC