Taiwanese high school holds Nazi-themed parade
High school students in Taiwan dressed as Nazi soldiers during a celebration on December 24, 2016. Pictures from the event were posted online by Facebook user Pixar Lu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|21 min
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|16 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Sat
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si...
|Dec 6
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC