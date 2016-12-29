Taiwan Watchful as Chinese Ships, Pla...

Taiwan Watchful as Chinese Ships, Planes Edge Near Territorial Space

Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May, the government in Taipei has documented four incursions into what it considers its territorial waters. Two of the most recent military movements have occurred since the Taiwanese leader's telephone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, raising concerns that more Chinese actions will be directed at the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

