Taiwan Warns of Growing Threats From China

18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Flares are set off from a Taiwan navy missile ship in a military drill outside a naval base in Kaohsiung port, southern Taiwan. Taiwan's defense minister warned Tuesday of growing threats from China after a group of warships led by China's first aircraft carrier sailed south of the island nation in the South China Sea during routine military exercises.

Chicago, IL

