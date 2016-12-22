Taiwan sees hottest winter solstice in 67 years
According to the Central Weather Bureau , Wednesday's temperature in Taipei City peaked at 30.5 degrees Celsius at 2:01 p.m. This marks the hottest winter solstice for the city in 67 years and the third hottest winter in Taipei City history. The two other instances occurred in the early half of the 1900s, with a temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius in 1934 and 30.7 degrees Celsius in 1948.
