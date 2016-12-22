Taiwan sees hottest winter solstice i...

Taiwan sees hottest winter solstice in 67 years

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The China Post

According to the Central Weather Bureau , Wednesday's temperature in Taipei City peaked at 30.5 degrees Celsius at 2:01 p.m. This marks the hottest winter solstice for the city in 67 years and the third hottest winter in Taipei City history. The two other instances occurred in the early half of the 1900s, with a temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius in 1934 and 30.7 degrees Celsius in 1948.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Wed TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si... Dec 6 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Ang Lee believes new film technology is worth t... Nov 29 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Art Taipei to unveil a new visage Nov 25 TW_sugar_daddio 7
News Russia detains former Navy official in Crimea f... Nov 25 RUSSIA DIVIDED 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC