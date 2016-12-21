Taiwan pivots to ASEAN through policy

The government of Taiwan approved its New Southbound Policy on Dec. 14, a move intended to lessen economic dependence on the mainland and shore up ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regional allies. According to the Taiwanese representative office in Seoul, the policy is expected to "propel Taiwan's economic development and foment fruits of the future, reorienting its place as a major country in the Asian region."

Chicago, IL

