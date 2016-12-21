Taiwan pivots to ASEAN through policy
The government of Taiwan approved its New Southbound Policy on Dec. 14, a move intended to lessen economic dependence on the mainland and shore up ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regional allies. According to the Taiwanese representative office in Seoul, the policy is expected to "propel Taiwan's economic development and foment fruits of the future, reorienting its place as a major country in the Asian region."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|6 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Sun
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Dec 24
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si...
|Dec 6
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC