Taiwan Mobile's flagship store gets a robot receptionist
A humanoid robot named Pepper began serving Monday as a "super receptionist" at the Taipei flagship store of Taiwan Mobile Co., one of Taiwan's major telecommunication service providers, which revealed that more of the robots will be used at some of its other outlets next year. The Pepper project is part of a high-profile cooperation project between Taiwan Mobile and the Hon Hai Precision Industry Group, which produces the robot developed by Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Corp., according to Taiwan Mobile.
