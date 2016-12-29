Taiwan Lantern Festival reveals its star attraction

The main and handheld lanterns for the official 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival slated to start Feb. 11 in the central-southern county of Yunlin were unveiled in Taipei Wednesday. Representing the year of the rooster in the Chinese zodiac, the 23-meter-high main lantern is designed in the shape of a phoenix and is decorated with more than 200 crystals, according to the Tourism Bureau.

