Taiwan condemns ally's shift
Taiwan on Wednesday condemned the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe's "abrupt" move to break their diplomatic ties, while rival China welcomed the defection of one of the self-governing island's small number of allies. Just 21 countries and governments now have official ties with Taiwan.
