Taiwan and Germany forge cooperation links in energy
Taiwan and Germany signed a joint declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of energy transition in Taipei Wednesday to strengthen cooperative efforts on related issues. The Bureau of Energy under the Ministry of Economic Affairs documented the signing in a statement, in which it attributed the formation of the cooperation relationship to the success of two Taiwan-Germany energy transition forums held in Taipei over the past two years.
