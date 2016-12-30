Taitung commissioner promotes county's diverse cultures, coastal scenery in Hunan
Taitung County Commissioner Justin Huang recently led a delegation to Hunan Province, China to promote tourism in the Eastern Taiwan county. Speaking at a travel fair in Hunan on Dec. 23, Huang said Taitung is on Lonely Planet's 2016 list of the top 10 spots in Asia, alongside Shanghai, Hong Kong, Hokkaido and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Wed
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Tue
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Dec 24
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC