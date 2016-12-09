Taichung City, Taiwan, Celebrates Pride with a Record-Breaking Crowd of 20,000
Asia's second largest pride event, Taichung City Pride, proudly celebrated its fifth year last weekend. Riding on the marriage equality buzz heating up in Taiwan, another record-breaking crowd of 20,000 people came to participate.
