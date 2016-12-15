Syrian forces and allies clash with r...

Syrian forces and allies clash with rebels near Damascus - monitors, rebel official

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Syrian government forces and their allies clashed with rebels near Damascus on Friday, and used helicopter gunships in raids in the area in the latest violence to disrupt a nationwide ceasefire that otherwise appeared to hold, monitors said. A rebel official also reported clashes in the area, where the Syrian army began an offensive last week to recapture the area which provides most of Damascus's water supplies.

