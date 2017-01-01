Skipper severely injured in Taitung f...

Skipper severely injured in Taitung fishing boat explosion

A Taiwanese fishing boat captain was severely injured and two crew members sustained minor injuries on Saturday after their boat caught fire and exploded at Xingang Fishing Port in eastern Taiwan's Taitung County, apparently while refueling. The 43-year-old captain of the Pingtung Donggang-registered Chin Ming Hsing was pulled out of the water by fire department first responders, but initially found to have no heartbeat.

