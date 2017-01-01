Skipper severely injured in Taitung fishing boat explosion
A Taiwanese fishing boat captain was severely injured and two crew members sustained minor injuries on Saturday after their boat caught fire and exploded at Xingang Fishing Port in eastern Taiwan's Taitung County, apparently while refueling. The 43-year-old captain of the Pingtung Donggang-registered Chin Ming Hsing was pulled out of the water by fire department first responders, but initially found to have no heartbeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|17 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|8
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Dec 24
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC