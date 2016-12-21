Workers with Westmont Construction work on the entrance/foyer, left, and master bedroom floor of a Redondo Beach home that will consist mainly of recycled shipping containers. Shipping containers are turned into housing around the world NWS-Workers with Westmont Construction work on the entrance/foyer, left, and master bedroom floor of a Redondo Beach home that will consist mainly of recycled shipping containers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.