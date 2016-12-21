Shipping containers are turned into h...

Shipping containers are turned into housing around the world

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: USA Today

Workers with Westmont Construction work on the entrance/foyer, left, and master bedroom floor of a Redondo Beach home that will consist mainly of recycled shipping containers. Shipping containers are turned into housing around the world NWS-Workers with Westmont Construction work on the entrance/foyer, left, and master bedroom floor of a Redondo Beach home that will consist mainly of recycled shipping containers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... 16 hr TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si... Dec 6 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Ang Lee believes new film technology is worth t... Nov 29 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Art Taipei to unveil a new visage Nov 25 TW_sugar_daddio 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC