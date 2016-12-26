Same-sex marriage debate requires emp...

Same-sex marriage debate requires empathy: activist

"Maybe it's because I know what's it like to be ostracized, so I understand that the debate over same-sex marriage needs to be resolved through empathy," said 24-year-old Bluence He. He is a member of the younger generation of Taiwanese society, which largely supports marriage equality and believes being able to marry for love and to be protected by the law are basic human rights.

