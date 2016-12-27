Same-sex marriage clears first hurdle

Same-sex marriage clears first hurdle

In a major step toward making Taiwan the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, an amendment to the Civil Code was approved by a legislative committee on Monday. After three hours of deliberation, the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee approved an adjusted version of an amendment proposed by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Mei-nu .

