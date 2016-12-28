Principal resigns after Nazi parade at Taiwan school
A Taiwanese principal resigned Sunday amid outrage over a Nazi-themed parade thrown by his students, according to local reports. Principal resigns after Nazi parade at Taiwan school A Taiwanese principal resigned Sunday amid outrage over a Nazi-themed parade thrown by his students, according to local reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Wed
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Tue
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Dec 24
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC