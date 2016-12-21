Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office expressed regret Wednesday over Sao Tome and Principe's decision to sever ties but said it resolutely stood by its refusal to engage in "checkbook diplomacy." The Republic of China had the capacity to provide assistance to diplomatic allies and was willing to put great effort into doing so, the office said in a statement.
