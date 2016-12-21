Police evacuate three Moscow railway ...

Police evacuate three Moscow railway stations after bomb threat: agencies

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Police in Moscow have evacuated almost 3,000 people from three different railway stations after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, Russian news agencies reported on Monday. The TASS news agency said police planned to use sniffer dogs to check the Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations.

