Police evacuate three Moscow railway stations after bomb threat: agencies
Police in Moscow have evacuated almost 3,000 people from three different railway stations after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, Russian news agencies reported on Monday. The TASS news agency said police planned to use sniffer dogs to check the Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations.
