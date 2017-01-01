Parties, fireworks ring in 2017
The biggest party took place at Taipei Civic Square near the Taipei 101 skyscraper, where hundreds of thousands of revelers were entertained by pop stars including A-Lin and Wu Bai . A total of 20,000 fireworks were set off at the stroke of midnight, along with an unprecedented light show comprising 800 lights and special effects around the iconic tower.
