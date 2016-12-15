Officers inspect one of the armoured ...

Officers inspect one of the armoured vehicles from Singapore. Photo: Facebook

Ng Eng Hen also says without elaborating that the Singapore city state has changed its practices to protect its assets The Singapore military had learned a lesson from the seizure of its armoured vehicles by the Hong Kong authorities and had changed its practices to protect its assets, the country's defence minister said on Friday in a Facebook post. In the post, titled 2016 - A Look Back , Ng Eng Hen described the episode as "a low point in 2016 from the defence perspective".

