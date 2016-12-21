New play interprets Shakespeare throu...

New play interprets Shakespeare through Contemporary dance and gibberish

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

When we stepped into a rehearsal studio in Andheri, recently, Anamika Tiwari and Gagandev Singh Riar in Khwaab-Sa, an adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, were locked in a passionate scene. Entangled in an embrace, their dialogues in The Company Theatre's latest production, sounded a lot like Bhojpuri to us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 5 hr TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... 5 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Sun Marcavage s Trick 2
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Dec 24 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,075

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC