New play interprets Shakespeare through Contemporary dance and gibberish

When we stepped into a rehearsal studio in Andheri, recently, Anamika Tiwari and Gagandev Singh Riar in Khwaab-Sa, an adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, were locked in a passionate scene. Entangled in an embrace, their dialogues in The Company Theatre's latest production, sounded a lot like Bhojpuri to us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.