'Most beautiful' train station in Northern Taiwan reopens

Badouzi Station , located on the border of New Taipei and Keelung, resumed services on Wednesday. Dubbed the train station with the most beautiful scenery in Northern Taiwan, the station, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, is an extension of the Haikeguan Station on the 4.7-kilometer Shen'ao Line linking Ruifang , the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology and Badouzi.

