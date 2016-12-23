Migrante International celebrates 20th anniversary
Alliance of overseas Filipinos and migrants rights advocates marked twenty years since its foundation on December 18 and called for President Rodrigo Duterte to address root causes of forced migration. In a statement prepared for the occasion, the Canada chapter of Migrante called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately ratify the United Nations Convention for the Protection of the Rights of Migrant Workers and their Families or commonly referred to as the Migrant Worker's Convention or Migrant Rights Convention.
